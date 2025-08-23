Los Angeles Chargers Transform Defensive Line Ahead of NFL Season Opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the final stages of training camp with a transformed defensive line, sparking excitement ahead of the NFL season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 in Brazil.

With only one practice left before camp breaks, the defensive line has emerged as a strength. Teair Tart, who re-signed on a one-year deal in March, has showcased his skills in both pass rushing and run defense. Tarheeb Still, another standout, has shown noticeable improvement.

Da’Shawn Hand, a recent free agency addition, has impressed throughout the preseason games. Even though he has started just 13 games in his seven-year career, Hand has appeared ready for a starting role, effectively disrupting blocks and making significant contributions as a run defender.

Rookie Jamaree Caldwell, the Chargers’ third-round pick, has rapidly adapted to the NFL. Known for his versatility, Caldwell can position himself strategically on the field, showing strength against double-teams, as well as quick feet to excel in one-on-one pass-rushing situations.

Justin Eboigbe, who was less prominent last season, has made significant strides, notably in his run defense. The fourth-round pick from 2024 has gained weight that has enhanced his ability to hold up against double-teams. Naquan Jones, signed as a free agent, has sparked expectations as a rotational pass rusher.

“Really encouraged,” said defensive coordinator Jesse Minter about the group’s progress. “The improvement they’ve made positions us well,” he added, highlighting Eboigbe’s particularly notable advancement.

Last season, Poona Ford and Morgan Fox were the primary interior defenders, but both have signed elsewhere this off-season. The Chargers are now tasked with filling their production. Data shows Ford and Fox combined for 32 splash plays, while the remaining players accounted for only 19.

With a solid lineup, the Chargers may not need to replace their past production as two separate players, as the depth allows for a rotational approach. All seven defensive linemen currently on the roster are expected to earn playing time this season.

“However many guys have helmets,” Minter said when reflecting on how many players could take the field this season.

While the defensive line depth garners attention, the team faces challenges in other areas, particularly on the offensive line following an injury to Rashawn Slater. The need for depth in that position group has become obvious, prompting speculation of potential trades or waiver claims.

As the final preseason game approaches, the Chargers will trim their roster to 53 players, solidifying their focus on the season ahead. Coach Jim Harbaugh voiced confidence in the roster’s potential, while acknowledging the necessary adjustments that may follow.