News
Los Angeles Dodgers Honor Kobe Bryant with Bobblehead Giveaway
LOS ANGELES, CA — On Friday, August 8, the city of Los Angeles paid tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by celebrating his legacy with a special bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium.
The date, 8/8, signifies Kobe’s jersey number, which he wore during the first half of his NBA career. The exclusive bobblehead features Kobe in his No. 24 Lakers jersey and Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers shoes, holding a baseball bat.
Before the Dodgers faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kobe’s daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, joined the celebration. Bianka participated in the pre-game activities by throwing the first pitch to Dodgers player Freddie Freeman. Capri also took the microphone to announce, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball!”
The special-edition bobblehead was available only to the first 40,000 ticketed fans at the game, marking a continuation of the Dodgers’ ongoing tradition of honoring Kobe Bryant.
In the past, the Dodgers honored Kobe with special merchandise, including a black snakeskin jersey during 2023 Lakers Night, which featured his No. 8 and No. 24. This jersey was made available again in 2024.
The Bryant family’s tributes have become a regular occurrence at Dodgers games. On August 25, 2024, Vanessa and Bianka threw the first pitch during another game, highlighting their connection to Kobe’s enduring legacy.
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash five years ago. Since then, Los Angeles has continued to celebrate their memory, including a mural in Downtown Los Angeles depicting the two together. There are reportedly 26 murals of Kobe throughout Los Angeles County, along with three statues at Crypto.com Arena.
Recent Posts
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders