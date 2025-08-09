Los Angeles Dodgers Honor Kobe Bryant with Bobblehead Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, CA — On Friday, August 8, the city of Los Angeles paid tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by celebrating his legacy with a special bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium.

The date, 8/8, signifies Kobe’s jersey number, which he wore during the first half of his NBA career. The exclusive bobblehead features Kobe in his No. 24 Lakers jersey and Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers shoes, holding a baseball bat.

Before the Dodgers faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kobe’s daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, joined the celebration. Bianka participated in the pre-game activities by throwing the first pitch to Dodgers player Freddie Freeman. Capri also took the microphone to announce, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball!”

The special-edition bobblehead was available only to the first 40,000 ticketed fans at the game, marking a continuation of the Dodgers’ ongoing tradition of honoring Kobe Bryant.

In the past, the Dodgers honored Kobe with special merchandise, including a black snakeskin jersey during 2023 Lakers Night, which featured his No. 8 and No. 24. This jersey was made available again in 2024.

The Bryant family’s tributes have become a regular occurrence at Dodgers games. On August 25, 2024, Vanessa and Bianka threw the first pitch during another game, highlighting their connection to Kobe’s enduring legacy.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash five years ago. Since then, Los Angeles has continued to celebrate their memory, including a mural in Downtown Los Angeles depicting the two together. There are reportedly 26 murals of Kobe throughout Los Angeles County, along with three statues at Crypto.com Arena.