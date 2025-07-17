Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match

Carson, California – The Los Angeles Galaxy have shown strong performance this season, with a recent record of 3-2-1 in their last six games. Despite sitting at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings, the defending champions are on a three-game home win streak.

This Wednesday night, the Galaxy will host Austin FC, who previously defeated them 1-0 earlier this season in April. The Galaxy, aiming to avenge that loss, have been focused on improving their performance since then.

The defending champions had a challenging beginning to the year, suffering losses to Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps. However, they have demonstrated resilience with successful shutout victories in recent matches.

Wednesday’s matchup could be crucial for the Galaxy as it marks a chance to get back at another Western Conference rival. In their last encounter, they were still seeking their first win and have since improved significantly, with standout player contributing 11 goal contributions, including four goals and seven assists since May 14.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action on the MLS Season Pass, streaming on Apple TV and Apple TV+. The Galaxy aim to remain undefeated at home since May 31.

Following this match, they will face LAFC in a crucial rematch against another rival on Saturday, keeping their sights firmly set on climbing the standings.