Los Angeles Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA — A heat advisory has been issued for Los Angeles County throughout the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures expected to rise significantly. The National Weather Service alerts that the advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday, particularly for the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the inland coast. Some areas could see temperatures soar to 100 degrees.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, advisories also apply to both west and east Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley, and the San Gabriel Valley during the same period. Meteorologist Ryan Kittell predicts the heat will be about five to ten degrees warmer than usual, including uncomfortable evenings.

“The beach would be a good place to be,” Kittell suggested. However, beachgoers should remain cautious of potential hazards; a south swell could lead to dangerously strong rip currents. He advised setting up near a lifeguard and checking in before entering the water.

Inland, the rising temperatures bring an increased risk of fires, especially near mountainous areas. Kittell warned, “Just be extra aware of your surroundings,” stressing the need to be cautious with anything that could ignite a fire.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has also issued warnings regarding heat-related illnesses, which are particularly dangerous for the elderly and children. Residents should stay hydrated, take breaks when outdoors, and never leave pets or children inside a car.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include clammy skin, vomiting, and dizziness. In more severe cases, heat stroke can occur, characterized by a high body temperature, rapid pulse, and confusion. If these symptoms arise, call 911 and cool the person down with baths or cloths.

For those seeking refuge from the heat, the county has opened several buildings with air conditioning to the public, along with splash pads for cooling off. Residents can find the locations of cooling centers on the L.A. County website.