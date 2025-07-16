Los Angeles Reveals 2028 Olympic Venue Plans and Schedule

LOS ANGELES, California — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will take place from July 14 to 30, featuring more than 15,000 athletes competing in 36 sports and 52 disciplines, making it the largest event in Olympic history. Organizers recently unveiled the official competition schedule and venue details.

The iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the track and field events from July 15 to 24. In a unique twist, the opening ceremony will be jointly held at SoFi Stadium, home of the L.A. Rams and Chargers, marking a departure from traditional single-venue events.

Olympic swimming is scheduled to follow from July 22 to 30 at the newly constructed indoor pool at SoFi Stadium. Several competitions, including cricket, will begin before the opening ceremony, with play starting as early as July 12.

New sports such as flag football will debut at BMO Stadium from July 15 to 22. This will allow active NFL players the opportunity to participate during their off time. The men’s finals for flag football are set for July 21 while the women’s finals will be held on July 22.

Daily competitions will occur across numerous venues, including the Port of Los Angeles and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with events scheduled from rowing to triathlon happening within Los Angeles County and neighboring regions. Major League Baseball is still deliberating participation for its players during the Games.

LA28 organizers are optimistic about funding, highlighting a robust corporate fundraising effort. They expect that Los Angeles will not need to cover additional costs for the event.

As excitement builds toward the Games, organizers continue to encourage community involvement and volunteer opportunities, looking to engage Los Angeles residents in the upcoming Olympic experience.