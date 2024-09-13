Connect with us

Los Angeles Shaken by 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Los Angeles Earthquake

Los Angeles residents were unexpectedly awakened on Thursday morning by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake. As reported by the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 7:28 a.m., centered approximately seven miles north of Malibu and at a depth of seven miles beneath the surface. People from various parts of the city, including Northridge, Orange County, Hollywood, and Central Los Angeles, reported experiencing the tremor through social media.

Initially, the earthquake was classified as a magnitude 5.1 but was later downgraded, as is commonly the case with preliminary estimates. Following this seismic event, aftershocks continued, with magnitudes of 2.8, 2.4, 1.8, 1.5, and 2.1, which is typical following an earthquake. Known for its seismic activity, Los Angeles frequently experiences such events, often unnoticed by its residents.

In response to the earthquake, the Los Angeles Fire Department activated Earthquake mode, deploying personnel by land, sea, and air to assess potential damages to the local infrastructure.

Diana Ibrahim, a spokesperson for CAL OES, emphasized in a press release the continuous seismic risk in California, highlighting the increased vulnerability of older homes near fault lines, such as those in Malibu and Santa Monica. Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer of the CEA and Executive Director of the CRMP, suggested seismic retrofitting—specifically, bracing and bolting homes to their foundations—as a precautionary measure for homeowners, particularly those in structures built before 1980 and definitely for those from before 1940.

According to the National Weather Service, there is no tsunami threat following the Malibu earthquake. Further updates will be provided if new information emerges. Residents who experienced the earthquake are encouraged to report their observations to the USGS, contributing valuable data for long-term earthquake monitoring. Additionally, the MyShake app, available from UC Berkeley, offers a safe and privacy-respecting way to track such seismic events.

