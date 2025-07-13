Sports
Lost Champions Hope for Redemption at the Scottish Open
SCOTLAND — Two major champions, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick, are searching for a comeback at the Genesis Scottish Open this weekend. Clark, who won the 2023 U.S. Open, has struggled to regain his form since his victory.
At TPC Sawgrass in March, Clark spoke candidly about the pressure of expectations following his win. He expressed frustration over his lack of focus and emotional outbursts on the course. “My biggest thing is kind of playing to my potential,” Clark said. “When I am enjoying myself on the golf course, I feel like I’m maximizing those things.”
Unfortunately, Clark’s season has been rocky since his T5 finish at the Houston Open. He withdrew from the Players due to a neck injury and experienced disappointment at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut at Oakmont Country Club. However, he has shown signs of recovery in Scotland, posting rounds of 66, 69, and 66, bringing him to 9 under after three rounds, only two shots behind Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup.
“Just being back in contention, to be honest,” Clark said on Saturday. “It’s just nice to be back in this position, and let’s see if I can go put a good round together.”
Similar to Clark, Fitzpatrick has endured a challenging season since his 2022 U.S. Open win. After expressing dissatisfaction with his game earlier this year, he has found renewed hope in Scotland. His consistent play, with rounds of 69, 63, and 69, also brings him to 9 under, positioning him for a strong finish.
“I feel more confident in my game and the shots that I’m hitting,” Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like there have been some good underlying performances.”
As both Clark and Fitzpatrick look to turn their seasons around, they will have to contend with McIlroy, who enters the final round feeling rejuvenated after a brief hiatus. “It’s my first realistic chance to win after the Masters,” McIlroy said on Saturday. “I feel like I came to this tournament with renewed enthusiasm.”
Both champions aim to reclaim their form and hope a strong Sunday can turn their frustration into triumph.
