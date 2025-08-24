Lottery Draws Provide Big Opportunities for Cash Winners

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Lottery offers several draw games for players hoping to strike it rich. Options include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5, and Pick 10. The draw for Cash4Life, a multi-state game, occurs daily at 9 p.m. EST, with prizes reaching $1,000 a day for life or a one-time sum of $7 million.

Players can buy tickets in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, or through the Jackpocket app, which allows convenient online purchasing. Ticket sales in New York close at 8:45 p.m. daily, and each Cash4Life ticket costs $2.

The Cash4Life game offers various prize levels. Players matching five numbers and the Cash Ball win $1,000 a day for life with odds of 1 in 21,846,048. Other prizes include $1,000 a week for life for matching five numbers, with odds of 1 in 7,282,016, as well as smaller prizes ranging from $21 to $2,500 depending on the number of matches.

Winning numbers for recent drawings include the following: for Cash4Life, the numbers were 01-13-33-46-53 with a Cash Ball of 01; for Take 5, midday numbers were 06-07-12-26-33 and evening numbers were 01-13-25-27-37. New York Lotto was drawn on Wednesday with numbers 08-13-16-20-25-59 and a bonus number of 44.

Lottery tickets are also available online in several U.S. states and territories, including Arizona, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. Jackpocket is noted as an official digital lottery courier partnered with the USA TODAY Network, which may earn revenue for traffic to Jackpocket services.

Participants are encouraged to play responsibly. For assistance, those facing gambling problems can call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply, and players must be over 18, 19 in Nebraska, and 21 in Arizona.