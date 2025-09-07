Lottery Game Results for August 31, 2025

City, State—Lottery players checked their numbers on Sunday, August 31, 2025, after several draws took place offering a chance to win big cash prizes. The results from daily drawings showed a mix of numbers for various games.

In the Pick 3 game, the daytime draw produced the numbers 8-2-9, while the evening draw saw 5-8-5. The Pick 4 game results were 6-1-6-4 in the day draw and 3-9-6-3 at night. Additionally, the winning numbers for the Gimme 5 game were 13-14-19-25-28, with the Lucky Ball being 06.

Lottery enthusiasts have a variety of games to choose from, such as Powerball and Mega Millions, which offer large jackpots but have slim odds of winning. According to experts, the chances of winning these big jackpots are likened to being struck by lightning. However, other games like Pick 3 and Pick 4 present better odds for smaller cash prizes.

Players can purchase lottery tickets at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell tickets. For those living in eligible U.S. states and territories, tickets can be ordered online through the Jackpocket app, which is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. This app allows users to play lottery games, pick numbers, and collect winnings all from their mobile devices or computers.

The lottery numbers are sponsored by various sponsors, and players are reminded to gamble responsibly, particularly by calling the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER for support.