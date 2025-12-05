Lottery Games Offer Big Prizes and Daily Draws in Multiple States

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Lottery offers various draw games for jackpot seekers. On December 4, 2025, results from several games were released, showing winning combinations that could change lives.

The popular Cash4Life game has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life or a lump sum of $7 million. Drawings occur daily at 9 p.m. EST. Players must purchase tickets by 8:45 p.m. to enter.

This week’s results for Cash4Life included matching numbers that brought excitement to many participants. The winning numbers drawn were 01-14-26-28-52 with Cash Ball 03. For those who matched all five numbers, they can expect a life-changing income.

Additionally, the midday and evening results from New York Lotto added to the excitement. Midday numbers were 9-6-4-7 with evening numbers showing 9-3-2-8. The next Lotto draw is scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Players seeking to increase their chances might prefer other games like Win 4 and Take 5, drawn twice daily. The latest results show midday numbers of 9-8-4 and evening numbers of 2-3-5. Tickets for these games are priced affordably at $2 each and can be purchased at various retailers across the state.

In Arizona, the lottery is similarly buzzing. The Powerball game also draws on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time. The latest numbers for a recent draw were 09-14-23-26-41. Arizona players can participate by selecting five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

For those looking to play, the Jackpocket app offers a convenient option to buy tickets online. This digital lottery courier provides players the ability to select numbers and view tickets from their phones or computers. Tickets are available in numerous states, including New York, Arizona, and more.

Players should remember to gamble responsibly and can seek help if needed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.