Lottery Jackpot Grows as No Winners Emerge from Recent Draws

Baltimore, Maryland – The Maryland Lottery reported the results for various draw games on Aug. 1, 2025, with no winners matching all numbers for the lucrative Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

The winning numbers for Mega Millions on Friday night included 18, 27, 29, 33, 70, with a Mega Ball of 22. The jackpot now sits at $140 million, with a cash option of $62 million.

According to the Maryland Lottery, no tickets matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing, nor did any ticket match all five numbers except for the Mega Ball, which can offer up to $10 million in prizes.

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, has an estimated jackpot of $410 million, with a cash option of $186.2 million. The winning numbers announced for the previous Powerball drawing were 6, 18, 34, 35, 36, and the Powerball was 2.

Lottery drawings are held frequently, with Mega Millions occurring every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT, while Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Players interested in claiming prizes can obtain winnings up to $600 at Maryland Lottery retailers. For amounts over $600, winners must claim their prizes by mail or in person at designated Maryland Lottery locations, including casinos and the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Claims over $5,000 require in-person visits with proper identification.

Feeling lucky? Make sure you check your tickets and stay tuned for the next drawing results.