Lottery Jackpots Surge as No Winners Take Home Prizes
Baltimore, MD — The Maryland Lottery reported results for various draw games on August 12, 2025. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $182 million due to no one matching all six winning numbers in the latest drawing. Players need to check their tickets for numbers 01, 08, 31, 56, 67, and Mega Ball 23.
In the same drawing, players had opportunities in other games. The midday numbers were 9-5-0, while evening numbers were 7-2-2 for a different draw. Lottery draws are held every four minutes, keeping the excitement alive for hopeful players.
The process for claiming prizes varies depending on the amount won. Prizes up to $600 can be claimed at any Maryland Lottery retailer, while amounts over $600 must be claimed via mail or in person at designated lottery locations. For winnings exceeding $5,000, winners must present their winning ticket and identification in person.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is also on the rise, currently estimated at $526 million with a cash option of $241 million. No players matched the winning numbers from the last draw which were 6, 16, 33, 40, 62, and Powerball 2. This exciting growth brings additional attention to the lottery as the next draw approaches.
Winners are reminded to sign their tickets and include a valid ID when claiming prizes. With both games offering large jackpots, the anticipation builds as players try their luck.
