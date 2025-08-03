Lottery Players Eye Big Prizes with Daily Draw Games

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lottery enthusiasts in New York can try their luck with multiple draw games offering prizes that reach into millions. Games available to play include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5, and Pick 10.

The Cash4Life game, a multistate lottery, has gained popularity due to its top prize of $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payment of $7 million. Winning numbers are drawn daily at 9 p.m. EST, with ticket sales available until 8:45 p.m.

On August 2, 2025, the winning New York Lotto numbers were 20-22-31-49-51-54, with a bonus number of 18. Other daily draw games had their midday and evening results announced, including the following: Win 4 (Midday: 0-2-9-9, Evening: 9-8-4-0) and Take 5 (Midday: 03-17-19-24-39, Evening: 04-08-15-30-31).

For players looking to win big in Cash4Life, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21,846,048. Tickets for Cash4Life cost $2 and are available at various retailers, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

In addition to in-store purchases, residents can also order tickets online through the Jackpocket app, which allows players to choose their game and numbers, see their tickets, and collect winnings all on their personal devices.

For those with gambling problems, assistance is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or texting HOPENY (467369) for help in New York.