News
Lottery Players Eye Big Prizes with Daily Draw Games
ALBANY, N.Y. — Lottery enthusiasts in New York can try their luck with multiple draw games offering prizes that reach into millions. Games available to play include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, Numbers, Win 4, Take 5, and Pick 10.
The Cash4Life game, a multistate lottery, has gained popularity due to its top prize of $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payment of $7 million. Winning numbers are drawn daily at 9 p.m. EST, with ticket sales available until 8:45 p.m.
On August 2, 2025, the winning New York Lotto numbers were 20-22-31-49-51-54, with a bonus number of 18. Other daily draw games had their midday and evening results announced, including the following: Win 4 (Midday: 0-2-9-9, Evening: 9-8-4-0) and Take 5 (Midday: 03-17-19-24-39, Evening: 04-08-15-30-31).
For players looking to win big in Cash4Life, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21,846,048. Tickets for Cash4Life cost $2 and are available at various retailers, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores.
In addition to in-store purchases, residents can also order tickets online through the Jackpocket app, which allows players to choose their game and numbers, see their tickets, and collect winnings all on their personal devices.
For those with gambling problems, assistance is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or texting HOPENY (467369) for help in New York.
Recent Posts
- Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade
- Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
- Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past
- Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season
- Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa Clash in Steel Cage at SummerSlam
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara