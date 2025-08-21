Lottery Results for August 18, 2025, Announced Across Several States

Los Angeles, CA – The California Lottery announced its draw game results for August 18, 2025. Winning numbers include the following: 15, 46, 61, 63, 64 for the main draw, Powerball 01, and Power Play at 3. Midday results were 1, 8, 6 and the Evening draw reported 4, 9, 0. Racing results showed a winning spirit with a race time of 1:47.26.

In Wisconsin, lottery players await the results of the same date. The winning numbers from the state’s games also featured 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, alongside Powerball 01 and Power Play 3. Midday results were 0, 6, 2 and 7, 0, 5 during the evening.

The Iowa Lottery shared similar results, with the main draw displaying numbers 15, 46, 61, 63, 64 and Powerball results at 01 and Power Play at 3. Midday numbers included 8, 1, 8 and evening results were 0, 3, 9. The ‘Lucky Ball’ for this game was 2.

Kansas Lottery results for the same day revealed main numbers of 15, 46, 61, 63, 64 alongside Powerball 01 and Power Play of 3. Midday results were 3, 7, 7 and evening results showed 3, 1, 0. Players can redeem prizes up to $599 easily at all Kansas Lottery retail locations.

For lottery enthusiasts across these states, excitement continues as players check their tickets for these sought-after numbers.