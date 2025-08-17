Lottery Results for August 16, 2025 Announced

BARRE, Vermont — The Vermont Lottery announced its latest draw game results on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Players across the state had the chance to win big in several popular games.

Winning numbers for the day included: Powerball — 23, 40, 49, 65, 69 with a Power Play of 3; Lucky Ball — 01, 03, 08, 26, 32 with a Lucky Ball of 10; and Mega Millions — which showed winning numbers of 05, 11, 25, 31, 41, and a Megaball of 01.

The Vermont Lottery also provides numerous games such as MegaBucks, Lucky for Life, and the Tri-State Lottery in collaboration with New Hampshire and Maine. These games offer players numerous opportunities to win cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to millions.

Lottery tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores across Vermont. Residents can also buy their tickets online through authorized platforms, including the Jackpocket app, which allows players to select their games, order tickets, and claim winnings digitally.

According to officials, for total claims of up to $499, winners can claim their prizes at any authorized Vermont Lottery retailer. Claims between $500 and $5,000 must be made at participating M&T Bank locations during business hours, while claims exceeding $5,000 must be filed in person at the Vermont Lottery headquarters.

The Vermont Lottery encourages players to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.