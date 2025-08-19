Lottery Results for August 18, 2025: Are You a Winner?

SPRINGFIELD, MA — On August 18, 2025, lottery players across the United States eagerly checked their tickets as results rolled in from multiple draw games. The Powerball numbers drawn were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, with a Powerball of 01 and a Power Play of 3.

In addition to Powerball, other games like Lucky Ball, Megaball, and various local draws offered chances to win. The Lucky Ball numbers for this draw were 03, 12, 24, 30, 40, with a Lucky Ball of 02.

Players also participated in midday and evening drawings. The midday game saw results of 1, 8, 3, 5 during the day and 5, 7, 8, 5 in the evening. Other notable winning sets included 02, 07, 26, 30, 49, in the Star Ball draw.

For those hoping to cash in on bigger jackpots, Powerball and Mega Millions are favorites, although they come with steep odds. In comparison, local games like Pick 3 and Pick 4 provide better odds, delivering lower yet still appealing prizes.

Lottery tickets are widely available for purchase in person at locations like gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell tickets. For convenience, players can order tickets online in states such as Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York among others.

The Jackpocket app is particularly popular for its digital lottery services, allowing users to select games, place orders, view tickets, and collect winnings directly from their devices. Jackpocket is recognized as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network.

Players are reminded to gamble responsibly and reach out for help if needed. The hotline for gambling issues is available at 1-800-GAMBLER.