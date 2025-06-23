Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced

Little Rock, Arkansas — Lottery players across the U.S. are hoping for a big win as the latest results for various draw games were released on June 22, 2025.

Among the popular national games available are Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, and Lucky For Life. Local games include Pick 3, Pick 5, MyDaY, and 2 by 2. Players can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores, and some airport terminals. Tickets can also be ordered online in specific states.

Today’s results include the following for each game:

Powerball Winning Numbers: 04-14-29-30-37, Red Balls: 13-17, White Balls: 05-25.

Other results included:

Midday Pick 3: 6-1-2

Evening Pick 3: 8-1-7

Lucky Ball for Pick 5: 5

Winners of prizes up to $600 can claim their winnings at any authorized retailer. For winnings above $600, players must visit their state lottery office or submit claims by mail.

For residents using the Jackpocket app, they can choose their lottery games, manage their tickets, and collect winnings through their phones or computers. This app serves as the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available at 1-800-GAMBLER. Players must be 18 years or older in most states to purchase tickets.