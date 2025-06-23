News
Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
Little Rock, Arkansas — Lottery players across the U.S. are hoping for a big win as the latest results for various draw games were released on June 22, 2025.
Among the popular national games available are Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, and Lucky For Life. Local games include Pick 3, Pick 5, MyDaY, and 2 by 2. Players can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores, and some airport terminals. Tickets can also be ordered online in specific states.
Today’s results include the following for each game:
Powerball Winning Numbers: 04-14-29-30-37, Red Balls: 13-17, White Balls: 05-25.
Other results included:
Midday Pick 3: 6-1-2
Evening Pick 3: 8-1-7
Lucky Ball for Pick 5: 5
Winners of prizes up to $600 can claim their winnings at any authorized retailer. For winnings above $600, players must visit their state lottery office or submit claims by mail.
For residents using the Jackpocket app, they can choose their lottery games, manage their tickets, and collect winnings through their phones or computers. This app serves as the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available at 1-800-GAMBLER. Players must be 18 years or older in most states to purchase tickets.
Recent Posts
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km