Lottery Results for June 20, 2025: Big Wins and Growing Jackpots

Baltimore, Maryland – The Maryland Lottery held its regular draw games on June 20, 2025, with various numbers drawn across different games. The results included winning numbers for the Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as Maryland’s own games.

For the Mega Millions, the winning numbers were 26, 49, 58, 61, 63, and the Mega Ball was 09. In Maryland’s local draw games, midday draws produced 8-0-4 and 3-7-6 during the evening. Cash Ball numbers were 04-07-19-36-40, with a Cash Ball of 03.

Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets with prizes up to $600. Winners with larger amounts must claim their prizes by mail or in person at specific lottery offices. To claim a prize over $5,000, winners must visit the Maryland Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD, and appointments are necessary from Monday to Friday.

In Indiana, excitement builds for the Powerball as the jackpot continues to rise. Following Saturday’s drawing on June 14, no one matched all six numbers for the estimated $80 million jackpot. However, a ticket in Indiana matched five numbers, earning the holder $1 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from June 14 were 4, 6, 9, 23, 59, with a Powerball of 25, and a Power Play of 3X. The jackpot for the next drawing set for June 16 climbs to an estimated $90 million, with a cash option of $40.7 million.

Players can purchase Powerball tickets for $2 each and have the option to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, which multiplies winnings. Drawings take place three times a week, and players can check their tickets for a chance at various prize levels.

