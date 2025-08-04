Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Lottery offers several draw games for those looking to strike it rich. The most popular games include New York Lotto, Cash4Life, and Win 4, among others. The latest results were announced this weekend, providing hopeful players with the chance to check their numbers.

On August 3, 2025, the winning numbers for Cash4Life, drawn daily at 9 p.m. EST, are 04-09-25-33-43, with the Lucky Ball being 06. For Win 4, the midday draw yielded results of 3-2-0, while the evening numbers were 9-1-7. Meanwhile, Take 5 midday numbers were 6-6-9-1 and the evening results came in at 5-6-3-2.

Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game, available in 10 states. Players can win $1,000 a day for life or choose a one-time lump sum payment of $7 million. Tickets for Cash4Life can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online until 8:45 p.m. on draw days. It costs $2 to play.

The odds of winning a Cash4Life top prize are 1 in 21,846,048. Other prizes can also be won with better odds, such as matching four numbers and the Cash Ball for $2,500, which has odds of 1 in 79,440.

In addition to Cash4Life, New York Lotto is drawn twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The latest winning numbers for the Lotto include: Midday – 3-3-6-9 and Evening – 4-8-5-9. The games are a popular way for residents to try their luck and dream of life-changing wins.

Players looking to purchase tickets online can do so through the Jackpocket app, which allows users to choose their lottery games, place orders, and collect winnings all from their smartphones or computers. Jackpocket is an official digital lottery courier partner of the USA TODAY Network.

For those who may have a problem with gambling, resources are available. Players can call 1-800-GAMBLER or text HOPENY (467369) for support. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate in New York’s lottery games.