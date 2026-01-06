Lottery Results for January 4, 2026: Check Your Numbers Now

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Lottery players across the U.S. can check their luck with the latest results from January 4, 2026. Various state lotteries offer multiple draw games aiming for big wins.

In Maryland, the midday results revealed numbers 6-1-7, while the evening numbers were 5-5-4. The Maryland Lottery allows prizes up to $600 to be claimed directly at authorized retailers. For wins above this amount, players must submit claims by mail or in person at designated locations.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, players found evening numbers of 4-3-2 with a featured ball of 3. For smaller prizes up to $500, winnings can be redeemed at any South Carolina Education Lottery retailer. Prizes larger than this must be claimed through the lottery claims center in Columbia.

Missouri Lottery reported receiving claims for numbers drawn up to 600 and emphasized that all prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. In Missouri, players can submit their claim by mail or visit regional offices during appointments.

Illinois Lottery results included midday numbers of 7-9-9 and evening numbers of 4-6-8 with associated Fireball numbers. Similar to other states, winning tickets must be claimed promptly, adhering to state guidelines.

Additionally, players can purchase lottery tickets at gas stations, grocery stores, and even some airport terminals. Online purchases are available in multiple states. For those looking for a digital option, the Jackpocket app facilitates lottery ticket purchases and claims through mobile devices.

For those experiencing gambling issues, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Players are reminded to check the eligibility regulations for each state and to only play if of legal age.