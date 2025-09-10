News
Lottery Results for September 8: Indiana and Mississippi Draw Games
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Lottery and Mississippi Lottery have released results for various draw games held on September 8, 2025. Players eagerly anticipating big wins can now check their numbers.
In Indiana, results for the midday games included numbers 08-15-20-22-35 for the first game, while the second midday draw yielded 8-1-2 with a Cash Ball of 5. The evening draws featured numbers 1-7-0, 9-3-3-5 with their respective Cash Balls being 4 and 4.
For Indiana, players checking the extensive list of numbers in the evening draw saw 02-06-10-11-13-17-26-31-32-34-38-39-43-44-49-55-63-72-76-77 and a Bonus of 31.
Moving to the Mississippi Lottery, midday games provided numbers 01-12-19-21-33 for the first draw. The evening games included draws of 3-6-0 with a Free Ball of 4 and numbers 3-8-5 with a Free Ball of 9.
Both states encourage winners to claim their prizes as follows: In Indiana, prizes of $599 or less can be collected at any authorized retailer. For amounts between $600 and $49,999, winners must visit a regional office or mail a claim. For prizes from $50,000 and up, claims must be made in person at headquarters.
In Mississippi, players can claim winnings of $599 or less at any authorized retailer. For prizes ranging from $600 to $99,999, winners must go to the Mississippi Lottery headquarters or send their claims through the mail. Claims must also be made in person for amounts of $100,000 or more.
All prize claims in both states must be submitted within 180 days of the draw date. Players are advised to keep copies of their tickets and any submitted claim forms.
