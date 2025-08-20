Lottery Results for August 19, 2025: Major Wins Await

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The Louisiana Lottery announced the results of its draw games on August 19, 2025. Players can find their winning numbers for various games, including Powerball and Mega Millions.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game were 10-19-24-49-68, with a Mega Ball of 10. Players also participated in a mix of local games. For instance, the Pick 3 game yielded numbers 5-6-3, while the Pick 4 produced 7-2-5-1.

For those feeling lucky, all Louisiana Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem cash prizes up to $600. Winners claiming larger amounts, over $600, must submit tickets through the mail or claim them in person at Louisiana Lottery offices. According to officials, prizes exceeding $5,000 must be claimed directly at the Lottery office.

Winners interested in claiming their prizes through the mail should follow specific guidelines. They must sign and fill out the back of their winning ticket, ensuring all barcodes are visible. Additionally, they need to provide a photocopy of the front and back of the ticket, except for Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, and complete the Louisiana Lottery Prize Claim Form with their telephone number and mailing address.

The completed claims should be mailed to Louisiana Lottery Headquarters at 555 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801. For in-person claims, the office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can cash prizes of any amount.

Stretching the odds of winning, lottery enthusiasts have options ranging from the Powerball to local games like Pick 3 and Gimme 5. Each game offers different chances and prize amounts. Players can check previous winning numbers and payouts online. All ticket purchases can be made at gas stations, convenience stores, and select grocery stores across Louisiana.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by various local providers, allowing tickets to be ordered online in multiple states through platforms like Jackpocket. The app enables users to choose games, select numbers, and manage winnings conveniently.