News
Lottery Results for Maryland and New York Show Winners
Baltimore, MD — The Maryland Lottery announced the latest draw game results for June 19, 2025. Players were eager to check their numbers in hopes of a big win.
The midday results showed the following winning numbers: 4-5-5 for the Pick 3 game, 2-0-0-0 for the Pick 4 game, and 4-3-5-4-3 for the Cash 5 game. For the evening draw, the numbers were 9-6-4, 7-2-1-9, and 9-0-6-0-3, respectively.
The Cash Lottery results were also announced, with winning numbers of 03-18-21-33-36 and Cash Ball 01. The drawings occur every four minutes, making it a tempting option for players looking to strike it rich.
Maryland Lottery retailers can redeem prizes up to $600. Larger prizes must be claimed by mail or in person at the Maryland Lottery office or designated locations. Winners of more than $5,000 must appear in person to collect their prizes.
To claim a prize, winners should sign their winning ticket and complete a claim form, then submit a photocopy of valid identification along with proof of their Social Security number or Federal Tax ID number.
The claim form and ID should be sent to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330, Baltimore, MD 21230. Office hours for claims are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the New York Lottery also released draw results on the same day. The midday results for the New York Lotto were 0-5-0-1 and 10-18-19-32-35 for the Win 4 game. Evening results showed winning numbers of 4-6-8-2 and 05-08-11-17-28.
Cash4Life winning numbers were 6-3-8, with a Cash Ball of 01. This multi-state game offers players a chance to win $1,000 a day for life or a lump sum of $7 million. Players are encouraged to check tickets purchased in stores or via the Jackpocket mobile app.
The odds of winning a prize in Cash4Life are 1 in 7.76, and the New York Lottery’s draws happen daily at 9 p.m.
