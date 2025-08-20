News
Lottery Results for August 18, 2025, Across Multiple States
LOS ANGELES, California — On August 18, 2025, multiple state lotteries announced their latest draw results, providing players with the opportunity to potentially win big. Drawing results included the California Lotto, Wisconsin Lottery, Iowa Lottery, and Ohio Lottery, each reporting winning numbers for various games.
The California Lottery’s winning numbers for that day were 15-46-61-63-64 for the main draw and Powerball: 01 with a Power Play of 3. Other results included the Midday draw of 1-8-6 and the Evening draw of 4-9-0.
In Wisconsin, the Lottery’s winning numbers mirrored California’s main draw at 15-46-61-63-64. Powerball results showed 01 with a Power Play of 3, and the Midday draws were reported as 0-6-2. The Evening draws for Wisconsin were 7-0-5.
The Iowa Lottery also released its winning numbers, which included the same main draw numbers of 15-46-61-63-64 and Powerball: 01 with a Power Play of 3. Midday and Evening results were also shared, with numbers such as 8-1-8 and 0-3-9 for respective draws.
Ohio Lottery reported similar results, with numbers from the same main draw on August 18. Drawings occur regularly, with Powerball held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The results included 4-0-2 for the Midday and 6-3-8 for the Evening draw.
Lottery players across these states are reminded that tickets can be purchased at various locations, including gas stations and convenience stores. In addition, the Jackpocket app offers a way to order tickets online. Those interested in the lottery must be aware of age restrictions and gambling regulations in their respective states.
All results were generated automatically using information from TinBu and reviewed by relevant news editors in the respective states.
