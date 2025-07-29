Lottery Results from July 28, 2025, Across Multiple States

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery announced the results of various draw games held on Monday, July 28, 2025. Participants could enter the CT Lotto, Lucky for Life, Cash 5, and national games like Powerball and Mega Millions.

The winning numbers for the Connecticut games included: Powerball 07-35-36-43-62 with Power Play 03, and Lucky for Life 04-09-13-23-34 with Lucky Ball 06. The Play 3 and Play 4 games had midday and evening drawings as well.

For players in South Dakota, the lottery results for the same date showed Powerball numbers at 07-35-36-43-62, with additional draws for the Lucky Ball and Star Ball games yielding results of 04-09-13-23-34 and 08-12-23-25-31, respectively.

Iowa also held its lottery games, posting similar results with Powerball numbers at 07-35-36-43-62 and a notable record win of $343 million in 2018. Ticket buyers in Iowa can participate in various games and win prizes ranging from $1,000 to millions.

Kansas Lottery results echoed those from other states, listing a midday Powerball number of 07-35-36-43-62. Players can claim prizes up to $599 at any retailer, while larger amounts must be handled through the Kansas Lottery Headquarters.

Arkansas residents also had losers and winners on July 28, with similar Powerball results and game offerings. Players can purchase tickets at gas stations or convenience stores or use the Jackpocket app for online purchases.

Winning lottery tickets must be claimed with a government-issued photo ID and Social Security card. For more details on claiming prizes, check the Connecticut Lottery’s official website.