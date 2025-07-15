Lottery Results Released for July 14, 2025, Players Seek Luck

Boise, Idaho — Lottery players across the United States eagerly await the results from July 13 and 14, 2025. Various draw games offered multiple opportunities to win big. The latest numbers were announced recently, providing participants with a chance to check their tickets.

For July 13, players saw a mix of winning numbers. The results revealed for the day were:

1 PM: 4-2-6-5

4 PM: 9-8-9-8

7 PM: 5-9-6-1

10 PM: 9-5-6-3

On July 14, 2025, the draw games provided another round of opportunities. The reported winning numbers included:

Powerball: 08-12-45-46-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

Powerball: 09-14-38-39-41, Powerball: 25

Day: 2-8-4, Evening: 9-9-6

Day: 4-5-3-2, Evening: 1-6-1-5

Megaball: 02-04-34-35-40, Megaball: 03

Lucky Ball: 19-21-26-40-48, Lucky Ball: 16

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. In addition, some airport terminals sell lottery tickets. Online purchases can be made via the Jackpocket app, available in several states including Arizona, Maine, and New Jersey.

The Jackpocket app streamlines the process for players. Users can choose their game, select numbers, place orders, view tickets, and collect winnings, all directly from their devices.

It’s essential to gamble responsibly. Players facing issues are encouraged to call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and there are age variances in different states.

This information was compiled using data from TinBu and vetted by an Oregon editor. Players are encouraged to stay updated and feel lucky as they check their results.