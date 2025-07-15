News
Lottery Results Released for July 14, 2025, Players Seek Luck
Boise, Idaho — Lottery players across the United States eagerly await the results from July 13 and 14, 2025. Various draw games offered multiple opportunities to win big. The latest numbers were announced recently, providing participants with a chance to check their tickets.
For July 13, players saw a mix of winning numbers. The results revealed for the day were:
1 PM: 4-2-6-5
4 PM: 9-8-9-8
7 PM: 5-9-6-1
10 PM: 9-5-6-3
On July 14, 2025, the draw games provided another round of opportunities. The reported winning numbers included:
Powerball: 08-12-45-46-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Powerball: 09-14-38-39-41, Powerball: 25
Day: 2-8-4, Evening: 9-9-6
Day: 4-5-3-2, Evening: 1-6-1-5
Megaball: 02-04-34-35-40, Megaball: 03
Lucky Ball: 19-21-26-40-48, Lucky Ball: 16
Tickets for the lottery can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. In addition, some airport terminals sell lottery tickets. Online purchases can be made via the Jackpocket app, available in several states including Arizona, Maine, and New Jersey.
The Jackpocket app streamlines the process for players. Users can choose their game, select numbers, place orders, view tickets, and collect winnings, all directly from their devices.
It’s essential to gamble responsibly. Players facing issues are encouraged to call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and there are age variances in different states.
This information was compiled using data from TinBu and vetted by an Oregon editor. Players are encouraged to stay updated and feel lucky as they check their results.
Recent Posts
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts
- BlackRock Achieves Milestone As World’s First $12 Trillion Money Manager
- Wells Fargo Reports Strong Earnings Ahead of Upcoming Bank Results
- MP Materials Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with U.S. Government
- Emmy Nominations Announcement Set for July 15, 2025
- Flood Watches Issued as Tropical System Affects South Florida
- Heavy Rains and Flood Risks Loom for Central Florida