News
July 23 Lottery Results: Winning Numbers and How to Claim Prizes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery reported the winning numbers for its draw games on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Players participated in various games, hoping to strike it lucky.
The winning numbers for the Powerball were 02-18-19-25-35, with a Power Play of 3. In the Lucky Ball game, the winning numbers were 05-09-11-30-47, and the Lucky Ball was 08.
For the Daytime draw, the numbers were 3-9-3, and the Fireball was 6. The Evening draw displayed the numbers 6-3-9, with a Fireball of 7. Additionally, the Daytime numbers for another draw were 7-1-9-3, with a Fireball of 5, while the Evening numbers were 2-0-2-6, with a Fireball of 1.
Players are reminded that all North Carolina Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For those fortunate enough to win more than $599, they must submit their winning tickets by mail or visit a North Carolina Lottery office in person.
When claiming prizes by mail, winners need to send a prize claim form, their signed lottery ticket, and copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to the North Carolina Education Lottery at P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629. Claims under $600 do not require ID copies.
To claim in person, winners should sign the back of their tickets and complete a prize claim form. The signed lottery ticket, along with a government-issued photo ID and social security card, must be taken to any official lottery location.
Check previous winning numbers and payouts at the official lottery website. This results page was generated automatically using data from TinBu and a template prepared by a Carolina Connect editor.
Recent Posts
- Djo Reaches No. 1 on Billboard with ‘Basic Being Basic’
- Rickea Jackson Sparks Turnaround for Los Angeles Sparks
- Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz