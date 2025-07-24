July 23 Lottery Results: Winning Numbers and How to Claim Prizes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery reported the winning numbers for its draw games on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Players participated in various games, hoping to strike it lucky.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were 02-18-19-25-35, with a Power Play of 3. In the Lucky Ball game, the winning numbers were 05-09-11-30-47, and the Lucky Ball was 08.

For the Daytime draw, the numbers were 3-9-3, and the Fireball was 6. The Evening draw displayed the numbers 6-3-9, with a Fireball of 7. Additionally, the Daytime numbers for another draw were 7-1-9-3, with a Fireball of 5, while the Evening numbers were 2-0-2-6, with a Fireball of 1.

Players are reminded that all North Carolina Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For those fortunate enough to win more than $599, they must submit their winning tickets by mail or visit a North Carolina Lottery office in person.

When claiming prizes by mail, winners need to send a prize claim form, their signed lottery ticket, and copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to the North Carolina Education Lottery at P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629. Claims under $600 do not require ID copies.

To claim in person, winners should sign the back of their tickets and complete a prize claim form. The signed lottery ticket, along with a government-issued photo ID and social security card, must be taken to any official lottery location.

Check previous winning numbers and payouts at the official lottery website. This results page was generated automatically using data from TinBu and a template prepared by a Carolina Connect editor.