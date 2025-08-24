Lottery Results for August 23, 2025: Winning Numbers Announced

Little Rock, Arkansas – Lottery players across the state eagerly await their fate after the results were announced for various games on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The Powerball game saw numbers drawn as 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with a Powerball of 18 and a Power Play of 2.

In addition to Powerball, the Midday drawings showed numbers 2, 7, 8, while the Evening numbers were 3, 5, 4. For the Pick 3 game, the Midday results were 3, 8, 6, and the Evening draw showed 2, 1, 1, 5.

The Lucky Ball game brought forth the numbers 09, 11, 17, 25, and 42, with the Lucky Ball being 11. Meanwhile, the Megaball game featured numbers 03, 08, 11, 32, and 37.

Lottery tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and selected grocery stores. Some airports in the U.S. also sell tickets. Players can also order their lottery tickets online through various services.

The Jackpocket app is a popular option, allowing users to select their lottery games and numbers, place orders, and collect winnings all from their devices. However, participants are reminded that gambling can lead to problems and are encouraged to seek help if needed.

This announcement serves as a reminder that, while the odds of winning major prizes in games like Powerball or Mega Millions are slim, other games offer better chances for cash prizes. Players should remain hopeful and check their tickets.