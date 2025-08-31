Lottery Results for August 30, 2025: Winning Numbers Across Multiple States

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery offers a variety of draw games, enabling players to win big. On Saturday, August 30, 2025, results from several games were announced, including Powerball, Lucky for Life, and Cash 5.

The winning numbers for Powerball were 03-18-22-27-33, with a Powerball of 17 and a Power Play of 3. For Lucky for Life, the winning numbers were 06-12-38-43-45 and a Lucky Ball of 07. In the Cash 5 game, the winning numbers were 08-22-25-29-34.

In addition, the Play 3 with Wild Ball and Play 4 with Wild Ball games had their drawings, with the daytime results showing 7-3-9 and 2 for the Wild Ball, while the evening results revealed 8-9-5 and 5. The Play 4 results for daytime were 2-4-9-5 with a Wild Ball of 9, and 9-2-8-8 with a Wild Ball of 5 for the evening.

Players can claim Connecticut Lottery prizes of up to $599 at any authorized CT Lottery retailer without the need for additional forms. Winners of prizes between $600 and $5,000 can choose to claim their winnings by mail or in person at any CT Lottery headquarters. For prizes greater than $5,000, winners must visit the headquarters in person, bringing a government-issued photo ID and their Social Security card.

The Connecticut Lottery claims department is located at 15 Sterling Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

The Kansas Lottery allows redeeming prizes up to $599 at all lottery retailers. For larger winnings, players must submit their tickets by mail or in selected offices. The Kansas Lottery headquarters is located at 128 N Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603-3638.

Participants in Iowa can buy lottery tickets in-person at gas stations and grocery stores and can also order tickets online from various states.

For all lottery participants, it’s essential to stay informed about how to claim prizes and understand the available options for ticket purchases.