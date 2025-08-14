News
Lottery Results for Aug. 13, 2025: Powerball, Mega Millions, and More
LOS ANGELES, California — The California Lottery announced draw game results for Aug. 13, 2025. Players checked their tickets for a chance to win substantial prizes in various games.
The Powerball winning numbers were 04, 11, 40, 44, 50, with a Power Play of 3. For the midday draw, the winning numbers were 1, 9, 4, and in the evening draw, the numbers were 4, 5, 1.
In addition to Powerball, other lottery games were drawn. The first place for the Solid Gold game went to 10, followed by 1 for Gold Rush, and 9 for Winning Spirit, taking a race time of 1:43.10. Mega Millions results showed winning numbers of 14, 18, 24, 32, 33 and a Mega Ball of 11.
The Ohio Lottery also held its draws that day, revealing Powerball results identical to those in California. Drawings are held three times a week, while other games are drawn daily. Popular draw times include 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.
Kansas residents were also eager to check results. Their Powerball numbers mirrored those from other states, and lucky players were encouraged to visit local retailers to redeem prizes up to $599. For larger winnings, instructions for mailing or in-person submissions were provided.
Officials emphasized responsible play and provided contact information for gambling help. Players could purchase tickets physically at various retailers or online through approved services like the Jackpocket app, which facilitates lottery participation across multiple states.
The California Lottery urges everyone feeling lucky to check their numbers closely. Winners are reminded to claim your prizes as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities
- Tennessee Vols to Switch from Nike to Adidas in Historic Deal
- New Hampshire Faces Heat and Storms This Weekend
- NBA’s Knicks Positioning for Final Roster Spot Amid Scheduling Controversy
- Trump Warns of Severe Consequences Ahead of Putin Meeting