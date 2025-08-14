Lottery Results for Aug. 13, 2025: Powerball, Mega Millions, and More

LOS ANGELES, California — The California Lottery announced draw game results for Aug. 13, 2025. Players checked their tickets for a chance to win substantial prizes in various games.

The Powerball winning numbers were 04, 11, 40, 44, 50, with a Power Play of 3. For the midday draw, the winning numbers were 1, 9, 4, and in the evening draw, the numbers were 4, 5, 1.

In addition to Powerball, other lottery games were drawn. The first place for the Solid Gold game went to 10, followed by 1 for Gold Rush, and 9 for Winning Spirit, taking a race time of 1:43.10. Mega Millions results showed winning numbers of 14, 18, 24, 32, 33 and a Mega Ball of 11.

The Ohio Lottery also held its draws that day, revealing Powerball results identical to those in California. Drawings are held three times a week, while other games are drawn daily. Popular draw times include 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.

Kansas residents were also eager to check results. Their Powerball numbers mirrored those from other states, and lucky players were encouraged to visit local retailers to redeem prizes up to $599. For larger winnings, instructions for mailing or in-person submissions were provided.

Officials emphasized responsible play and provided contact information for gambling help. Players could purchase tickets physically at various retailers or online through approved services like the Jackpocket app, which facilitates lottery participation across multiple states.

The California Lottery urges everyone feeling lucky to check their numbers closely. Winners are reminded to claim your prizes as soon as possible to avoid missing out.