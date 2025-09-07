News
CT Lottery Warns of Fraudulent Websites Amid Jackpot Frenzy
HARTFORD, Connecticut — CT Lottery officials are alerting players about fraudulent websites and apps that are impersonating official lottery platforms. The scams are becoming more prevalent as the Powerball jackpot reaches an estimated $1.8 billion.
CT Lottery President and CEO Frank Suarez stated, “The security of our players is a top priority and we will do everything we can to protect them.” The fake ads, mainly found on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, use the CT Lottery logo and game images to deceive users.
Officials warn that clicking on these ads redirects users to third-party sites where they are asked to register and provide sensitive banking information, including requests for cryptocurrency. Players are urged to report any suspicious ads using the fraud reporting tools on social media.
“If you spot one of these ads, report it immediately and contact the CT Lottery directly with any questions,” officials said. They emphasize downloading the official CT Lottery app only from the authorized website or app store.
In the meantime, excitement is high for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot’s size grew after no ticket matched the winning numbers drawn on Wednesday night. The odds of winning remain slim, with players having a chance of 1 in 292.2 million.
Matt Strawn, chair of the Powerball Product Group, encouraged responsible play, noting that each ticket purchase supports community causes. As the jackpot climbs, ticket sales are booming across Connecticut and the nation.
Saturday’s drawing marks the 42nd since a jackpot winner was last declared in late May. Lottery records show that waiting periods like this can yield significant jackpots as prize amounts grow through rollovers without winners.
