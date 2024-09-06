Lottie McGuinness Shines on Paralympic Powerlifting Debut

Lottie McGuinness has made an impressive debut in Paralympic powerlifting, finishing fourth in the women’s 55kg final at the recent Games. Despite narrowly missing out on a medal, her performance marked a significant milestone in her sporting career.

At just 22 years old, McGuinness transitioned from being a former swimmer to a powerlifter, a change that has drawn admiration from many, including former England manager Gareth Southgate. He expressed his support at the event, highlighting her remarkable journey.

McGuinness’s best lift was an impressive 105kg, almost double her body weight. However, she fell three kilograms short of a bronze medal, which was claimed by Thailand’s Kamolpan Kraratpet. Reflecting on her experience, she expressed gratitude for the support from her family and friends, noting that their encouragement fueled her performance.

“That’s an experience that I’ll never forget,” McGuinness stated, emphasizing the significance of competing at such a high level. She intends to take a short break before refocusing her efforts towards the Paris 2024 Games, where she hopes to qualify earlier.

Her remarkable journey in powerlifting began just a few years ago, transitioning from lifting 40kg to over 100kg. This progression showcases her dedication to the sport.

McGuinness was inspired by a teacher’s initiative to reach out to Ellie Simmonds to motivate young athletes like her. Passionate about sports, she has dreamed about competing at this level since she was ten years old, wearing a bracelet given to her by her grandmother as a good luck charm during competitions.

Powerlifting has gained significant popularity during the Games, with competitors demonstrating extraordinary strength, including lifts surpassing 250kg. McGuinness noted the sport’s appeal, stating that its simple premise of “the biggest weight wins” resonates with audiences.