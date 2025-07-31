Lottie Woad Shines as Golf’s New Star at AIG Women’s Open

GAILES, SCOTLAND — Lottie Woad, a 21-year-old English golfer, captured the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in her professional debut, finishing at 21-under par and securing a $300,000 prize.

Woad’s victory marked only the third time in LPGA history that a player won their first event. Following her success, she heads to the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl as a betting favorite, creating buzz around her rising star status.

This week, she will compete not only against top players like reigning champion Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda but also alongside them, making her debut in a major championship as a professional. “It’s going to be really cool for me to see what I can learn from Lottie,” Ko stated, reflecting on their first rounds together.

Woad’s recent achievements include a win at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open while still an amateur and a T3 finish at the Evian Championship, demonstrating her impressive skill and composure on the course.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting to win my first event, but I knew I was playing well,” Woad said. Her calm demeanor on the course has become one of her key strengths. After winning in Scotland, she was focused on her next tournament rather than the financial rewards.

“There’s always pressure obviously, but I don’t think there’s any more than there was,” Woad said on Tuesday. “My aim is still to contend and play my best golf.”

Coaches and fans alike have noted Woad’s work ethic and dedication. Her long-time coach, Luke Bone, has been instrumental in her development since she began playing at the age of seven. Woad’s impressive skills have already drawn comparisons to seasoned competitors, with Korda praising her for maintaining poise under pressure.

As Woad prepares for her first major as a professional, eyes are set on whether she can replicate her recent success at Royal Porthcawl. “Everyone has known Lottie was destined for greatness,” said Farnham Golf Club’s general manager Ben Beagley. “It’s exciting to see her talent recognized on such a grand stage.”

The golfing world will be watching closely as Lottie Woad aims to add another title to her growing list of accomplishments, solidifying her place among the sport’s elite.