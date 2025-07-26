Sports
Lottie Woad Shines in Pro Debut at Women’s Scottish Open
IRVINE, Scotland — Lottie Woad made her professional golf debut Thursday at the Women's Scottish Open, shooting a 5-under 67. She finished the opening round just one shot behind Charlotte Laffar, who took the lead with a remarkable performance.
Laffar, who returned to the Ladies European Tour in May after a four-year break for motherhood, started her round with a bogey but quickly turned things around with eight birdies, finishing with a 66. She ended the day one stroke ahead of five players, including Leona Maguire.
Maguire, an accomplished player searching for her first victory this year after an impressive seven-win season in 2024, began her round with an eagle on the first hole and finished with a score of 68. The Women’s Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by both the LPGA and LET, providing golfers an important opportunity ahead of next week’s Women's British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.
Woad, who first gained recognition by winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2023 and later became the top-ranked amateur golfer while at Florida State, is fresh off a recent win at the Women’s Irish Open. She earned her LPGA card after an impressive showing, finishing just one shot shy of a playoff at the Evian Championship.
“I’m just trying to keep as much momentum as possible and keep playing how I was playing,” Woad said. “It worked today, so I will just try and do that again the next few days. It didn’t feel too different today. I think having all the experience I’ve had in majors gave me all I needed.”
Laffar, age 32, enjoyed a strong back nine, where she recorded four birdies over a five-hole stretch and regained the lead with a birdie at the 17th hole. With her husband David caddying, Laffar emphasized the joy of balancing golf with family life, noting, “I’ve got no pressure at all. Golf is a lot of people’s lives out here, but my children are my life.”
As Laffar embraces her dual role as a mother and competitor, she reflects on her journey, stating, “I’ve just got to enjoy every moment. I don’t know how long I’m going to do it for. I will see how it goes.”
