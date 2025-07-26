Lottie Woad Takes Stunning Lead in Scottish Open Debut

Dundonald Links, Scotland — In a surprising turn of events, Lottie Woad has taken the lead in her professional debut at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The English golfer’s performance on Saturday, marked by a flawless round of 65, has given her a two-stroke advantage over the top-ranked Nelly Korda, who is in second place.

Woad, who recently transitioned from amateur to professional golf, has captured the spotlight with her impressive 12-under total. Korda, currently ranked World No. 1, finds herself tied with Nanna Koerstz-Madsen at 10 under par.

The competition is heating up at Dundonald Links, with Woad’s rise from the LEAP program to the top of the leaderboard captivating fans around the world. Fellow competitors have praised her skill and tenacity, despite the pressures of such a meteoric rise.

Comparisons to past golf prodigies like Rose Zhang have begun, raising excitement about Woad’s potential in the sport. While Woad shines in her debut, Korda, a seasoned player with seven titles from 2024, has yet to secure a win this season.

The ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open has become a stage for unexpected twists and turns as history unfolds. Golf enthusiasts are witnessing a potentially transformative era in women’s golf with Woad and Korda leading the charge.

As the stakes grow higher and the competition intensifies, all eyes remain fixed on Woad and Korda as they navigate the challenging course. The question looms: Who will emerge victorious in this thrilling duel of skill and determination?