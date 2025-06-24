St. Louis Blues Reveal Modernized Uniforms in Major Brand Overhaul

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues unveiled new home and away uniforms on June 24, 2025, as part of a significant brand evolution. This update modernizes the team’s heritage color palette and the iconic Blue Note logo, bringing inspiration from the classic uniforms first worn in 1967.

“The heritage jersey reflects the rich, compelling history of the St. Louis Blues. The response of Blues fans has been overwhelming,” said Tom Stillman, the team’s chairman. The new uniforms mirror those sported during the 2017 and 2022 Winter Classics but now feature an updated away jersey in crisp white.

The redesign includes several updates. Key features are one-color numbers for improved legibility and a new interlocking STL logo on the pant leg. The current royal home jersey will transition to an alternate jersey.

The Blues are returning to their original colors of classic blue and yellow, with slight modifications to enhance color consistency across fabrics. While royal blue has been the primary color since 1984, the new look aims to energize the brand while honoring its roots.

The modernized Blue Note logo now contains only two colors, removing beige and sporting thicker lines for better visibility. The updated logo will be prominently displayed on both the home and away jerseys.

Feedback from fans has played a significant role in the redesign process. Previous jerseys worn during Winter Classics have shown a strong preference among fans, with survey results indicating that many prefer the heritage styles over current options.

The brand evolution includes more than just uniforms. New tertiary marks inspired by St. Louis culture, such as a Fleur-de-lis and a River Music design, were introduced alongside fresh wordmarks and fonts.

This project took three years to accomplish, beginning in 2021 with collaboration from RARE Design and Fanatics. Merchandise featuring the new designs is now available online and at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center.

As part of this evolution, the Blues’ new gear debuted just ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, where the team hopes to exhibit their fresh look on their newest player.