Sports
St. Louis Blues Targeting Mikael Granlund Ahead of Free Agency
St. Louis, MO — The St. Louis Blues are gearing up for free agency with nearly $10 million in cap space. One of their primary targets appears to be forward Mikael Granlund, who is set to hit the open market.
A number of top free agents have already re-signed with their teams, but Granlund’s future with the Dallas Stars is uncertain. After performing well with the San Jose Sharks last season, where he scored 45 points, he was traded to Dallas, contributing an additional 21 points. That brought him to a total of 66 points over the course of the season.
Granlund’s versatility allows him to play both center and wing, making him an appealing option for the Blues. Other teams, including the Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes, are also interested in him as the free agency period opens on Tuesday at noon.
The Hurricanes may pose the biggest challenge for the Blues in acquiring Granlund due to their significant cap space and need for additional scoring. Furthermore, Carolina has a familiar face in Sebastian Aho, which could make the team more attractive to Granlund.
According to reports, Granlund is projected to sign a two-year contract with a cap hit just below $5 million. This deal would leave the Blues with about $5 million in cap space remaining to complete their roster.
If the Blues are unable to secure Granlund, they will need to focus on alternative options to strengthen their lineup.
