St. Louis Cardinals Prepare for Change Amid Uncertain Season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals are facing a pivotal offseason after ending their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 7-2 loss on Sunday. With a record of 64-67, the Cardinals are three games under .500, 17 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, and 5.5 games out of the final National League wild-card spot.

The loss adds to the struggles of a disappointing season, but the organization is already focusing on the future. The Cardinals are planning for 2026 and beyond, as highlighted in a recent subscriber mailbag that addressed roster questions for next year.

Fans are particularly interested in younger players who may be seen as core pieces for the team’s future. Manager Oli Marmol has noted the importance of players like Iván Herrera and Alec Burleson, who are expected to receive regular playing time based on their recent performances.

“I think we’ve already seen this start to take place,” Marmol said. “Both Herrera and Burleson are recognized for their contributions and will remain in the starting lineup.”

In contrast, players like Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, and Lars Nootbaar are still vying for their spots. While they have received some playing time, their roles have not been clearly defined for the future, which creates uncertainty about their positions in the lineup.

“This season has been about evaluating our younger players,” said Charles R., a concerned fan. “With a roster jam and so many left-handed hitters, the Cardinals need to make moves for the upcoming offseason.”

Chaim Bloom, the newly appointed president of baseball operations, will face several challenges, including an overabundance of left-handed bats, a lack of starting pitching, and a rotation needing improvement.

While the Cardinals won’t pursue major blockbuster moves, they are preparing for a busy offseason aimed at creating a more flexible roster and rebuilding their farm system. Some players may need to be traded to address a roster jam that the front office has acknowledged.

One question remains regarding star player Nolan Arenado and whether he could be placed on waivers before September’s deadline. However, sources believe it’s unlikely due to his substantial contract and a no-trade clause that protects his position. Ownership has a long history of keeping paid players on the field.

“We are expecting Arenado to return this September, and there’s no intention to bench him,” a source said. “However, the team’s dynamics will surely change as more players come into the picture for next season.”

As the offseason draws closer, Cardinals fans should brace for potential changes. Bloom’s history with the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox may guide the team toward a new direction, potentially focusing on a gradual rebuild rather than a complete overhaul. Ultimately, the foundation for the Cardinals’ future will depend on the young talent currently on the roster and the moves made in the upcoming offseason.