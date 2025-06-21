Sports
St. Louis Celebrates Olympic & Paralympic Day with Local Legends
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sports Commission is inviting the community to join a global celebration of Olympic & Paralympic Day with a local feel that honors the city’s Olympic history. This year’s event features a run/walk around Francis Olympic Field, the oldest active Olympic stadium, which hosted the 1904 Summer Games.
The gathering offers a day of unity, athleticism, and pride, bringing together residents, families, and sports fans. Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee and figure skating legend Brian Boitano are among the renowned athletes attending to inspire participants.
St. Louis is recognized as America’s first Olympic city, hosting numerous athletes and events over the years. The celebration underscores the values of excellence, friendship, and respect, core principles of the Olympic movement.
This event not only marks the anniversary of the Olympic Games but also highlights St. Louis’ ongoing contributions to the sports world, particularly with the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
Participants are encouraged to run or walk in support of athletic dedication, celebrating the community’s spirit and resilience. This gathering serves as a powerful reminder of the influence of sport and the legacy that continues to thrive in St. Louis.
