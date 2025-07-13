St. Louis CITY Hosts Portland Timbers in Crucial Matchday Showdown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis CITY SC will host the Portland Timbers in an important Matchday 24 on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT. The match comes as St. Louis looks to turn its fortunes around after a string of disappointing results. The team has suffered four losses in five matches, inching closer to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Portland, on the other hand, is eyeing a spot in the top four as they arrive in St. Louis. Head coach Phil Neville is working on fine-tuning his squad, hoping to find the right attacking combinations to solidify their position.

Since interim manager David Critchley took over, St. Louis CITY has struggled to maintain consistency. They began with a late win under Critchley but have only managed one draw since, prompting fans to worry about their playoff hopes. ‘Win this game, and maybe our chances spark to life,’ Critchley noted. ‘Another loss, though, and it will feel like the ship is sinking.’

St. Louis has had issues with their defense, especially due to the absence of key players. Their attacking duo of Klauss and Hartel has struggled without support in the midfield, which has lacked direction.

Portland comes into this matchup with a strong 3W-1L-1D record over the past month, including a previous victory against St. Louis. They have been resilient and are looking to capitalize on a struggling opponent. ‘This is a chance for us to strengthen our position in the playoffs,’ Neville said.

Both teams have a lot at stake in this match, with St. Louis fighting to avoid the bottom of the table and Portland aiming for a playoff spot. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the two sides clash this Sunday at Energizer Park.