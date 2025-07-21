St. Louis Neighborhoods Struggle with Heat Amid Tornado Recovery

ST. LOUIS — As temperatures rise in St. Louis, certain neighborhoods are feeling the heat more intensely, particularly those still recovering from recent tornadoes. The urban heat island effect is exacerbating conditions in these areas.

Longtime resident Terry Miller, who has lived in north St. Louis since 1967, shared his struggles with the extreme temperatures. “This heat might get so bad that you can fry an egg off the concrete,” Miller said from his shaded porch. He counts himself lucky to have a working air conditioner, adding, “I don’t want to die in the heat.”

However, not all residents have the same resources. Many lack reliable cooling methods, making them vulnerable to the heat. Miller emphasized, “Luckily, I got a little air conditioner, but I need a fresh one.”

The urban heat island effect occurs when buildings and pavement absorb heat during the day, releasing it slowly at night. This phenomenon causes city temperatures to remain several degrees higher than in suburban areas.

Marshall Fahler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, explained the role of the city’s infrastructure. “The urban area has more concrete, more asphalt, which is able to both heat up better than the surrounding areas as well as retain the heat at night,” he said.

Due to this retained heat, nighttime temperatures in the city average about three degrees warmer. “That’s when you really see the urban heat island light up,” Fahler noted.

The ongoing recovery from tornado damage adds to the challenges faced by residents. Many homes remain damaged, and blue tarps are visible on roofs throughout the area. “One of the vulnerabilities that’s unique this year is definitely north city… a lot of people don’t have adequate ways to escape the heat,” Fahler said.

To combat the rising temperatures, some community members have used trees and umbrellas for shade, while a sprinkler system hooked to a fire hydrant has provided temporary cooling spots on sidewalks.

With dangerous heat levels expected to persist through the week, city officials are urging residents to make use of public cooling centers that have been opened by the City of St. Louis, local nonprofits, and emergency management teams.