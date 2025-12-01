St. Louis Schools Close Early as Snowstorm Approaches

ST. LOUIS — Multiple school districts across St. Louis have announced early closures on Monday in anticipation of a significant snowfall expected to begin around noon.

School officials stated the decision was made to ensure the safety of students and families as light snow transitions to moderate snowfall throughout the afternoon. Districts have emphasized that some areas may experience increased accumulation, prompting concerns about road conditions during rush hour.

5 On Your Side‘s meteorological team has issued a Weather Impact Alert for Monday afternoon, coinciding with school dismissal times. This alert suggests both students and commuters may face hazardous conditions on the roads as the snow begins to fall.

“The storm’s timing is critical. We want kids to be safely at home before the worst of the weather hits,” said a spokesperson for the St. Louis School District.

In addition to school closures, local attractions, including the Zoo and Gateway Arch, are shut for the day. They plan to reopen on Sunday, provided conditions improve. Mayor Cara Spencer and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials are advising residents to postpone non-essential travel.

As of Saturday morning, road conditions are treacherous, especially on highways. MoDOT reported numerous incidents, particularly on I-70 at Jennings Station, due to vehicles getting stuck. Emergency responders are currently assisting stranded drivers.

“Most roads are snow-covered. If you have to drive, please take your time and remain cautious,” advised Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He noted that calls to the department have surged in the last hours due to the harsh conditions.

Concerns remain that melting snow could refreeze overnight, creating additional hazards on the roadways. Authorities are urging drivers to buckle up and stay focused.

Though some flights from Lambert Airport were canceled, the majority of operations have not been impacted by the weather.