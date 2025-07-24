Louisiana Lottery Draw Results for July 23, 2025

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The Louisiana Lottery announced the results for its draw games on July 23, 2025. Players hoping for a big win can check the numbers below:

For the regular draw games, the winning numbers are 02-18-19-25-35. The Powerball number is 25, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

Additionally, here are some more results: 3-7-0, 9-8-0-6, and 7-0-8-2-8. For the second regular draw game, the numbers are 02-12-19-34-37 and for another game, we have 23-30-33-35-38-40.

Players who feel lucky can redeem prizes of up to $600 at any Louisiana Lottery retailer. For prizes exceeding this amount, winners may submit their tickets by mail or claim them in person at Louisiana Lottery offices.

For prizes over $5,000, tickets must be claimed at the Louisiana Lottery office. Those opting to mail their tickets must first sign and complete the information on the back, ensuring that all barcodes are clearly visible. Scratch-off tickets should also have all scratch-off material removed.

Winners need to photocopy both the front and back of their tickets, complete the Louisiana Lottery Prize Claim Form with contact details, and include a photocopy of their valid driver’s license or current photo ID. All documents should be mailed in one envelope to Louisiana Lottery Headquarters at 555 Laurel Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.

For those who prefer to submit their claims in person, the Louisiana Lottery headquarters is located at the same address, operating from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. This office has the capability to cash prizes of any amount.

For more information on previous winning numbers and payouts, players can visit the Louisiana Lottery website.