Louisville Cardinals Set to Face Cal Golden Bears in High-Stakes Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (10-2, 0-0 ACC) are ready to battle the California Golden Bears (12-1, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, December 30, at 9:00 p.m. EST at Haas Pavilion.

This will be a significant road test for Louisville, who aims to secure its first official road win after suffering two losses at away games against Tennessee and Arkansas. The Cardinals finished their non-conference schedule with a strong 10-2 record, bolstered by recent victories on neutral courts against formidable opponents like Cincinnati and Indiana.

Louisville has averaged 91.6 points per game this season, ranking them 16th in the nation, while allowing just 68.2 points to opponents. In contrast, Cal averages 83.1 points but gives up only 66.7 points per game. The Cardinals enter the game as an 8.5-point favorite, with both ESPN and FanDuel predicting a strong chance of a Louisville victory, given their dominant offense.

Data from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index indicates an 84.3 percent win probability for the Cardinals, while KenPom offers a 70 percent chance for Louisville to win, projecting a final score around 83-77. Similarly, BartTorvik.com analysis suggests a 70 percent likelihood of a Cardinals win, predicting a score of 82-76.

Louisville’s offensive weaponry includes standout Ryan Conwell, averaging 19.2 points per game, while the Golden Bears’ Dai Dai Ames leads Cal with 17.7 points per contest. Despite Cal’s impressive record, they have faced challenges in maintaining consistent scoring in recent games, making the Cardinals a tough matchup.

Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as probable for the game after recovering from an injury, which is expected to amplify their performance. The Cardinals look to capitalize on their scoring ability and aggressive defense as they begin their ACC campaign.

This matchup is particularly interesting as both teams are looking to increase their standings within the conference early in the season. With the stakes high, fans can expect an exciting game filled with intense competition.