Louisville Celebrates Tom Jurich Way on July 4th Ceremony

Louisville, KY – The city came together Saturday morning to celebrate the renaming of a street to Tom Jurich Way. The ceremony took place on July 4, 2025, at Cardinal Park, honoring the former athletic director of the University of Louisville.

Jurich, who held the AD position for 19 years, received heartfelt tributes from alumni, coaches, and fans. “Thank you, Tom,” said athletics officials during the event, highlighting his contributions to the program.

The event featured a video tribute from notable figures such as basketball coach Jeff Walz and former football coach Charlie Strong. The video celebrated Jurich’s impact and leadership, showcasing moments from his career.

During the ceremony, Jurich shared a memorable story about a night out with former basketball coach Rick Pitino. He recalled how Pitino spent the evening praising current U of L hoops coach Pat Kelsey, emphasizing his potential in the sport. “That guy is the real deal,” Jurich quoted Pitino.

The public was invited to the 10 a.m. ceremony, illustrating the community’s appreciation for Jurich’s legacy. As celebrations continued throughout the day, it became clear that the tribute was more than a name change; it was an opportunity to honor a significant figure in Louisville’s sports history.

The street renaming and the cheers from the crowd marked a joyful beginning to the July 4 festivities, blending national celebration with local pride.