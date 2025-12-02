Louisville Dominates Kentucky in Rivalry Showdown, Wins 41-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team delivered an impressive performance on Saturday, defeating the University of Kentucky 41-0 in a commanding rivalry matchup at L&N Stadium.

Despite facing several key injuries, the Cardinals managed to outshine the Wildcats, showcasing their depth and resilience. True freshman Braxton Jennings led the ground game with 20 carries for 113 yards, while redshirt freshman Shaun Boykins Jr. contributed 22 rushes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Both players stepped up in the absence of the team’s regular running back trio.

Quarterback Miller Moss, returning from injury, had a standout game as well. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 182 yards, threw three touchdown passes, and scored another touchdown himself. “I’m proud of how the team fought through tough challenges,” Moss said after the game. “We all knew what was at stake against Kentucky. It feels great to come out and perform like this.”

Coach Jeff Brohm praised the offensive line for their performance, which allowed the team to rush for a total of 258 yards and control the game tempo. Defensive Coordinator Ron English‘s squad was equally effective, holding the Wildcats to just 40 rushing yards, while recording six sacks and two interceptions.

Kentucky’s inability to establish their running game allowed Louisville to dominate on defense. As the Wildcats struggled to find any rhythm, Louisville seized opportunities, with Tayon Holloway making a pivotal interception that set up a crucial touchdown drive in the third quarter.

The game, which drew an official attendance of 50,634, marked another disappointing chapter for Kentucky, who finished their season without bowl eligibility. Coach Mark Stoops acknowledged the challenges the team faced, especially against a strong Cardinal defense.

As Louisville looks ahead, they await their bowl game destination amid speculation of whether they will be playing in the Fenway Bowl or Pinstripe Bowl. “This win is just the beginning for us. We want to build on this momentum going forward,” coach Brohm added after the game.

With this victory, Louisville solidifies their recent success against Kentucky, extending their current winning streak in the rivalry to two games with an impressive combined score of 82-14 over the last eight quarters. The Cardinals are poised to take this energy into their upcoming bowl matchup.