Louisville RB Isaac Brown Enters NCAA Transfer Portal with ‘Do Not Contact’ Tag

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WDRB) — Isaac Brown, the standout running back from the University of Louisville, announced Thursday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Brown’s decision comes after a season where he rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 18 touchdowns across two years.

Brown, who earned the ACC‘s Rookie of the Year title in 2024, has indicated he will add a ‘do not contact’ tag to his portal entry, meaning that other programs cannot reach out to him during this process. His agent, Richard Bailey of Control Of The Market LLC, confirmed the arrangement, allowing Brown to consider his options privately.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back from Miami burst onto the scene in 2024, totaling 1,527 yards from scrimmage in his first year, alongside 12 touchdowns. This past season, he was named third-team All-ACC after rushing for 884 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 8.75 yards per carry. Notably, he recorded six 100-yard games, with a career-high of 205 yards against Boston College. Unfortunately, he missed four games due to a lower leg injury.

Brown returned to action for the Cardinals’ 27-22 victory over Toledo in the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl, where he rushed for 102 yards and added two scores from just 10 carries.

Louisville’s running back position faces further challenges as another player, Duke Watson, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal the day before Brown. Watson, who rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns in his freshman year, struggled with injuries this season. His departure further highlights the need for depth in Louisville’s backfield.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday and will remain open until January 16. Brown is projected to be one of the most sought-after players in this cycle.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, Brown expressed gratitude to his family, teammates, and Louisville fans. He mentioned, “The community, the fans, the staff has become a family that I could rely on. My teammates are my brothers for life, and Louisville will always be in my heart.”

As the offseason approaches, the void left by Brown and Watson could lead to significant shifts in Louisville’s running attack.