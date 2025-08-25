News
Louisville Readies for Labor Day Closures and Events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Labor Day is approaching, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, and it will bring a number of closures across the city.
On this federal holiday, state, local, and federal offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery from the United States Postal Service. Both UPS and FedEx will also observe the holiday by shutting down operations.
Banks will be closed on Labor Day as well, but many grocery stores and retailers, including Target and Walmart, will be open. However, Costco will be closed for the day, providing limited options for shoppers.
The Louisville Free Public Library will also close its branches on Labor Day, according to spokesperson Alex Posorske, who noted that the libraries will follow a Sunday schedule.
Transit Authority of River City (TARC) offices and the customer care line will remain closed, but the TARC3 Reservations Line will be operational from 8 a.m. to noon.
In a relaxing option for families, the Louisville Zoo will open its doors on Labor Day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., but visitors must leave the premises by 6 p.m., as confirmed by spokesperson Kyle Shepherd.
In contrast, city public pools will remain closed for the summer season, according to Public Information Supervisor Katey Cook, and will not open for the holiday.
In a related note, all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will also close Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1, resuming regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
For more information on local services and activities, residents are encouraged to check local listings.
