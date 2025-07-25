Love Abounds: Celebrities Announce Engagements and Weddings

LOS ANGELES, CA — A wave of romance is sweeping through Hollywood as several stars announce engagements and weddings this year. Zendaya and Tom Holland, celebrated for their chemistry in the Spider-Man films, confirmed their engagement just days after the Golden Globes, where Zendaya was spotted wearing a dazzling ring.

Shortly after New Year’s, reports emerged that actor Justin Theroux wed his fiancé, Nicole Brydon Bloom, in a private ceremony, marking an exciting new chapter for the couple. Theroux and Bloom had previously announced their engagement last year.

Meanwhile, Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace tied the knot in secret, planning to celebrate their union with friends and family later. This trend of discreet ceremonies contrasts with the more public displays of affection from other celebrity couples.

Reality TV stars Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp made headlines with their engagement, proving that love can persevere amid scrutiny. Jason Segel, well-known for his roles in comedy, proposed to girlfriend Kayla Radomski after two years of dating, marking another romantic milestone.

As Cupid’s arrows seem to be striking everywhere, the excitement around these engagements and weddings showcases a bright moment in the celebrity world. With the backdrop of the entertainment industry, these relationships remind fans of the magic that love brings, no matter the circumstances.

Nothing beats the energy of Hollywood romance, and this year promises to be filled with love stories worth following.