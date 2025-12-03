Love Is Blind Stars Alexa and Brennon Announce Divorce After Four Years

LOS ANGELES, CA — Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, stars of Netflix‘s dating show Love Is Blind, have announced their divorce after four years of marriage. The couple revealed their decision in a heartfelt joint statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 3.

In their statement, the former couple expressed, “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

Alexa and Brennon first met during the third season of Love Is Blind, where they famously tied the knot on camera in July 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, in July 2024.

The couple’s announcement continued, “We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

They also requested privacy as they focus on their individual paths while ensuring their daughter remains their top priority. Alexa remarked earlier this year on the importance of their relationship, emphasizing that the show allowed them to communicate openly and connect deeply.

The news of their split resonates with fans, especially since they were one of the more public couples from the reality show. Their relationship has mirrored recent challenges faced by other couples from the series, including fellow participants Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, who also announced their divorce earlier this year.